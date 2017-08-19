Give terror no quarter

Spain's maritime rescue services saved over 600 migrants Thursday who were trying to cross the Mediterranean from Morocco.



That same evening evil incarnate reared its head in the form of a Moroccan who, after earlier enjoying the hospitality of Spain, murdered 14 innocent people and left another 100 hospitalized.



All this only underscores the importance of revising current policies by all parties involved, whether it's the countries hosting migrants seeking a better life or the countries of origin that are spewing frustrated migrants who are risking everything in order to reach safer and greener shores.

...