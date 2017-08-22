Enough is enough

It is a matter of fact that clashes, killings and shootings in Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh have reached a crescendo – both for the Palestinians inside the camp and the Lebanese security forces outside.



And as if the incessant tension and murders were not reason enough to end this sickness once and for all, the latest flare-up has come at a time when the Lebanese Army and security forces are occupied with fighting terrorists on the Syrian border and protecting Lebanon's sovereignty.



The joke of the daily broken cease-fires in the camp has become a sick one, and for the Palestinians and Lebanese the trend of truces never holding would become tedious if it were not so dangerous.

...