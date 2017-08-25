The scent of a brand new conflict in Yemen's bloody civil war hangs heavily over the streets of Sanaa.



After Saleh's 30 years of rule ended, it seemed as if these two parties' belligerence and aggression would cease.



Since 2015 this war has claimed some 10,000 Yemeni lives, devastated the country's limping infrastructure and caused a cholera outbreak that has killed 2,000 more.



Hundreds of thousands of Saleh supporters took to Sanaa's streets Thursday, a chilling omen that could see his war of words with the Houthis turn into a new conflict.

