Heartless politicking

Everyone knows that Lebanon is saddled with a number of unemployed, ambitious and boring politicians who consider politics game – all the more so since they came to grips with new technology and social media.



Indeed this certain class of politicians never misses an opportunity to offer its "analysis" on any item of news, from the sex lives of the cheetah to Harvey's torrential rains in Texas.



With all the imagination and innovation they can muster, these lowlifes twist any subject into a political issue and create a useless debate with futile targets, if only to remind the Lebanese that despite having achieved nothing they are still alive and kicking.

...