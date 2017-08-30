Conspiracy like no other

The international conspiracy against Palestine, which is spun through the United Nations, makes every other plot seen in the world body's halls seem like nothing more than a safari trip.



Just 25 kilometers away, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday he was still dreaming of a two-state solution.



Instead of allowing Netanyahu to seize the initiative and distract from his government's crimes by conjuring up statements on Lebanon, Guterres might have given the premier a multitude of U.N. resolutions on Palestine.

