Building bridges

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has embarked on a landmark visit to France, the latest example of the premier's bridge-building and diplomatic efforts.



In France, Hariri has the task of renewing and maintaining contacts at the highest level with a country that has been a long-standing friend and supporter of Lebanon.



To the agenda, Hariri brings two matters of great importance.



Second is support for Lebanon in its efforts to assists some 1.5 million Syrian refugees, especially in providing education and health care to those who desperately need it.



Hariri leads delegations including representatives of the most important ministries and government departments to two of the world's leading countries.

...