Sober minds cool vote row

Facing the prospect of months of political bickering, the Lebanese are desperate for the vote law debate to meet its Waterloo.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday played the master statesman, choosing the right place and the right time to speak calming and encouraging words to reinvigorate the process of finding a solution to this longstanding puzzle.



Hariri is right: sacrifices must be made by all parties. It's time politicians come to these compromises, in order to finally put Lebanon on the right track.

...