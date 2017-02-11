Ambiguous intentions

While it has been only three weeks since Trump assumed the presidency, in that time he has already made contact with several heads of state, among them several Arab leaders, and is due to meet Benjamin Netanyahu within days.



If as he says he truly wishes to be an honest broker on the Palestine problem, it is crucial that he also reach out to the Palestinians soon to reassure them of his good intentions because, as things stand, his true plans for a two-state solution, save for witty yet ultimately useless lexicon and idioms, remain ambiguous.

...