Silence is golden

Therefore it is quite concerning when President Michel Aoun, in interviews with Egyptian media, broaches the controversial topic of Hezbollah, saying that as long as any Lebanese territory remains occupied by Israel, and while the Lebanese Army is not strong enough to confront this Israeli threat, Hezbollah forms a basic component in the defense of Lebanon that does not conflict with the state's structure.



Such a statement also demoralizes the military and disappoints donors, who may reconsider supplying arms to the Army due to confusion created by Aoun's statement, which suggests the Lebanese Army is working side by side with Hezbollah and such a state of affairs is accepted at such an official level.

...