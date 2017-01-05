Breakthrough for Lebanon

After several years of bickering, politicking and procrastination, as well as hurdles from every direction, the government has finally set Lebanon's future and its people on a more promising path by approving two of the five decrees on offshore oil and gas exploration.



However, while approving these decrees is a major step, it automatically gives rise to a need for the right legislation to safeguard this energy wealth by enacting protection laws that ensure accountability and transparency at all levels of the industry, which in order to flourish and to see the highest benefit from these resources must be staffed and operated only by competent experts in the field.

...