Restoring sterling ties

It signifies the importance of Saudi Arabia's ties with Lebanon and also asserts Lebanon's Arab character and acknowledges Saudi efforts that led to the Taif agreement, which brought peace to Lebanon more than 25 years ago following the country's devastating 15-year Civil War.



The trip also underscores the importance that Saudi Arabia places on Lebanon and hopefully Aoun's visit will revive decades of excellent relations while the clouds that marred those relations in recent years become a thing of the past.

...