Detached from reality

All indications suggest that Syria's dictator is living in a cocoon, unaware of developments on the ground, but every once in a while sticking out his head to shower the Syrians and the rest of the world with unprecedented gems about a virtual world he seemingly dreamt about while in hibernation.



While it's an established fact based on solid reports that the agenda for the talks has already been prepared by the Russians, Turks and the Iranians with the blessing of the U.S., the paper tiger, all the work carried out has been done so with no contribution from Assad, who boasts about the accomplishment as if he played a role in its design.

