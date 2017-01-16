Practice what you preach

Reports emerged Sunday that Russia is seeking to upgrade its Hmeimin air base near Latakia and naval base in Tartous, cementing its presence in Syria.



Since Russia entered the war on President Bashar Assad's behalf in 2015 the conflict has indeed swung the regime's way.



Yet, while Assad's place in Syria may have been propped up, his regime has relinquished much of its sovereignty.



Over the years Syria has championed a policy of independence and sovereignty, lecturing its neighbors on the need to expel foreign troops and close allied countries' bases on their soil.

...