It’s now or never

This week Parliament is slated for two legislative sessions to address a 47-item agenda full of pressing issues. However, despite being the main topic of political discussions for months now, a new electoral law will not make the list.



A law to replace the ailing and rejected 1960 one has been mooted by all corners for some time.



The logical outcome is that either elections will be conducted according to the 1960 law or not at all, with terrible consequences for the country, its people and its reputation.

...