Trump the gladiator

Trump has fostered the view that he is taking the helm at a time when America's institutions and infrastructure are not worth that of a third world country.



Moreover, he has outrageously portrayed the U.S. as having been taken advantage of by the rest of the world, friend or foe, when in reality America is still the most powerful country on Earth and the rest of the world is suffering from its military, political, economic and cultural domination.



The next 100 days should be a litmus test for how the world will feel regarding Trump's presidency, and whether we will look back at the Obama era with yearning.

