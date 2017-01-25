Unshackled menace

The honeymoon of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump has well and truly begun.



Just a handful of days have passed since Trump's inauguration and already the world is witnessing the true face of Israel's settler-colonial policy.



For some 30 years Israel's creeping policy of settlement building has been pursued despite constant condemnation from the international community and the U.N., not to mention successive U.S. administrations.



Trump has said his son-in-law Jared Kushner could help achieve peace between Israel and Palestine.

...