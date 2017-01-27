The mother of battles

President Michel Aoun has confirmed to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini that parliamentary elections will take place on time.



And, Aoun said, this will be done using an electoral law that ensures representation that is finely balanced, leaving no one behind.



All good intentions have appeared in verbal form only, because once details come to mind suddenly many politicians seem weighed down by the apparent impossibility of agreement.



In part this is because none of the draft laws put forward are, as Aoun calls for, inclusive for all of Lebanon.

