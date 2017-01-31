Mockery of democracy

After seven years of complete failure to come up with a modern, fair and representative electoral law, the quest has turned into a battle for interests where, in the absence of the ABCs of humbleness and humility, everything is allowed.



Rash statements regarding who has won and who has lost are of no help whatsoever but rather a manifestation of infantilism and political immaturity, the two lethal qualities that are guaranteed to pour cold water on any accord in a country reputed for its sectarianism, tribalism and controversy.

...