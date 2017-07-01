Unity is the best defense

The deadly suicide attacks against Lebanese Army patrols in Arsal Friday show that the country is in the crosshairs of the Daesh (ISIS) and Nusra Front extremist groups.



With such dangers in the wind, it is imperative that the Lebanese stand firmly behind the Army and security apparatuses as they try to thwart attempts to cause harm or sow discord in the country.



Politicians should especially stand together to resist the dangers facing the country and act as a bulwark against such threats instead of playing games with people's lives and engaging in cheap politicking.

...