American train wreck

Since its very conception, the United States has trumpeted itself as a model in values, governance and freedom.



From military might to the soft power of diplomacy and aid, Washington's will is often carried out under these banners, values that many in the region cry out for, work for and even fight for.



What then are the people of our region to make of the world's leading superpower, as its president appears bent on discrediting the U.S.' famous free press and undermining the founding principle of freedom of worship?



When the U.S. is projecting a policy vacuum rather than the values and might that it once did, its status in the region is severely diminished.

