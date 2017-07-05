Theater of the absurd

For the past two decades The Daily Star has championed for the rule of law and an independent judiciary in no unclear terms during the term of every government as the first stones in the foundation of governance.



In the most recent of such series, the first episode saw the arrest of some 90 celebratory shooters from among hundreds that at the time created so much satisfaction among the populace that the government was resolved to apply the law.



By the minister's own admittance political considerations pressured the judiciary into freeing these people.

