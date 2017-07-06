Refugees aren’t pawns

Resembling a well-regimented chorus, these politicians have taken the opportunity to say Lebanon should negotiate with Damascus to secure the refugees' return to Syria.



Where do these politicians imagine the refugees can go?



Obviously Assad's friends in Lebanon think by treating refugees as a flock of sheep and officially engaging with the Syrian government they are lending the regime some modicum of legitimacy.



There is no honor in using refugees as political pawns, so let the U.N. do its job.

...