The Lebanese Army's sterling reputation, acquired over many years and in the face of numerous daunting challenges, is well deserved.



Even the most virtuous protector at times faces conjecture, as in the case of the four suspects who died while in Army custody after over 300 hundred were arrested in the Arsal operation.



While the Army's own investigation has determined that the deaths were due to natural causes, in such cases a probe cannot be conducted by the parties involved.

...