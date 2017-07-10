Iraq’s V-Day a beginning

Sunday was V-Day for Iraq in Mosul, as PM Haider al-Abadi finally declared victory over Daesh (ISIS).



Yet Abadi's declaration is premature, and not only because Daesh still holds much territory in Iraq.



Some 3 million people are displaced around Iraq, and many will not be eager to return home if places such as Mosul are not quickly rebuilt.



The management of the battle's aftermath must be far better, because unless something resembling a Marshall Plan is implemented in Iraq as soon as possible, things could go from bad to worse.

...