A venerable institution

The Lebanese are addicted to superlatives.



The cacophony of accolades that the Army is receiving is deafening, and, if anything, the sycophantic tone that politicians and officials from every corner of the country are using only demeans the institution.



When the Constitution includes checks and balances that make sure no position or institution is greater than the state and its laws, it is inadvisable to treat any of them as flawless or superhuman.



It is advisable, therefore, that all those parasites seeking to polish their image while polishing the Army's let official procedure take its course.

