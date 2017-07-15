The traffic scourge

Traffic management is a science, one that Western nations have mastered for decades. This quickly becomes obvious to us Lebanese when Europeans refer to six cars over a 1-kilometer stretch as "traffic".



At the same time, several programs on the radio were promoting the new traffic law, including rules on seat belts and cellphones, and only when Lebanon was mentioned did motorists realize the speakers weren't talking about Switzerland but about the country where they'd been stuck in traffic for hours.

...