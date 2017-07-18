Racial venom

The controversy about the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, although not new, has suddenly taken on a life of its own, with some politicians and opportunists turning it from a humanitarian issue into a lethal subject, unleashing racial connotations that should be buried immediately.



There is no doubt that with the presence in Lebanon of some 2 million Syrians, who like millions of others of their compatriots were forced to leave their homes by a dictatorship that's destroyed everything they had, problems are bound to ensue on every level, especially in a small country like ours with an ailing economy and limited resources.



The government's policy on the refugees is very clear and has consensus – that they have to go back – and for many living destitute, that's exactly what they want.

...