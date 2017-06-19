Clarity begets understanding

Still, as the drama unfolds, the Lebanese have no clear explanation as to who was responsible. We only have vague statements from the Army, security forces, parliamentary security personnel and other intelligence agencies, not to mention the bodyguards of MPs who joined the fray because they felt their dignity was compromised as the protesters pelted their bosses' cars with eggs and tomatoes.



Unfortunately, all we have to go on are scenes of unnecessary brutality by security forces, uniformed or otherwise, that take us back to the days when the Syrian occupation controlled the country and did not allow even a sliver of dissent to be expressed, with the constant suppression of pro-Michel Aoun demonstrators becoming the first nail in ending that occupation.

...