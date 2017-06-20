A daily diet of terror

It must be acknowledged that terrorism has taken a life of its own – influenced and directed more by ideology and environment than machinations of militant groups.



In London a man plowed a van into a group of Muslims leaving a mosque after Ramadan prayers, while later that day a vehicle packed with weapons and explosive materials hit police on Paris' Champs Elysees, an attack bearing all the hallmarks of extremists.



Without a doubt terrorism inspired by the likes of Daesh (ISIS) is a grave threat, and must be eradicated as soon as possible.



As Daesh's "caliphate" crumbles extremists are bound to return to Europe in greater numbers, making terror attacks even more likely.

...