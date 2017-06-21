Less talk, more action

Many of them have trumpeted the idea of a 30 percent quota for women being added into the new electoral law, conveniently forgetting that the 2 million female Lebanese make up half of the population.



The Future Movement has announced that all its electoral lists across the country will contain women – people who are talented, capable and can serve the Lebanese people.



Voters are not idiots, and women across Lebanon will know who really seeks equality when they view the names on the ballot papers in May.

...