The jury’s still out

The presidency made absolutely certain the table Lebanese political leaders sat around Thursday was not round, so it wouldn't echo gatherings of the past.



Resolutions were announced that even touch on minute grievances the Lebanese have been suffering from for decades.



Realistically, if just 50 percent of this plan is achieved between now and May, the government will go down in history as great as Chancellor Konrad Adenauer's, which resurrected West Germany from the ashes of World War II.



Yet these policies are all familiar – they are the same that the Lebanese have been offered and then seen discarded for years.

...