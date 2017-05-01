Remember the workers

Monday is Labor Day, an occasion to reward and acknowledge the working man and woman.



To be sure this is not the death of the labor movement in this country, nor should it be.



In democratic and nondemocratic systems, the swelling of labor movements has created political and social earthquakes.



Unless the labor movement wakes up and creates an independent, responsible union free from political or sectarian affiliations, the interests of workers in this country will never be taken seriously.

