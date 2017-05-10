Light in face of adversity

The country is awash with statements, propositions and promises sounding out from politicians with a clamor as if from a hollow drum.



That is not the case for all politicians, as Prime Minister Saad Hariri showed again Tuesday, as he once again followed in his father Rafik Hariri's footsteps and began a new initiative to breathe life back into neglected and scarred parts of Lebanon.



The timing of Hariri's work is telling: While so many Lebanese politicians are refusing to tackle the job of governing while the electoral law saga continues, the premier strives to serve the public at the same time as unpicking the election knot.

...