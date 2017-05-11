Let the screen go black

One would think that at a time when Lebanon is facing major monetary challenges and needs to focus on priorities badly needed by the populace, officials would make every effort to rein in the squandering of funds and wasted effort.



Instead, today we are suddenly witnessing a big fuss about reviving Tele-Liban, the state-owned television station that has been irrelevant for decades, in an oversaturated market that is already being serviced by half a dozen other stations.



This is a fool's errand, because not only is the institution equipped with archaic gear and is overflowing with political appointees who have little or no expertise when it comes to the business of broadcasting, but they present a huge drain on the state's coffers, especially at a time when the advertising market in this tiny country so clearly falls well short of what is needed to sustain the plethora of relatively more functional media outlets.

...