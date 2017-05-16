Rafik Hariri’s living legacy

The latest example is a statement by the country's very highest official saying that the Lebanese shouldn't expect miracles after seven months when the country has been left to rot for 27 years.



A curious declaration, to be sure, because anyone with half a memory knows how unjust a statement this is to the late Rafik Hariri.



Hariri built an international airport and highways that criss-cross the country.



The premier attracted investments and visitors alike, with some 1 million tourists visiting a year.

...