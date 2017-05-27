Terror knows no religion

Terrorism has proven yet again that it knows no religion, this time with masked gunmen in three SUVs carrying out a preplanned attack on a bus full of Coptic Christians in Egypt, killing 28 people including two little girls, aged 2 and 4 .



Friday's attack against the Copts is just another in a series that has indiscriminately claimed both Muslim and Christian casualties, whether in the cities or in Sinai, to the extent that such acts have become a daily exercise that targets both security personnel and innocent civilians.

...