Time for calm reflection

Though PM Saad Hariri's resignation was an unexpected development, it was inevitable something, somewhere would give as Iran's intervention in Lebanon through Hezbollah and its allies reaches an unacceptable level, rendering the premier and his Cabinet helpless witnesses to a situation that chips away at the country's independence, security, stability and national unity.



Hezbollah and its allies should have seen the signs of this development, especially as Hariri exhausted every avenue to compromise in the quest for a national unity independent policy, and many times sacrificed his own personal popularity among many a Lebanese party.

