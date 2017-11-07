Yellow press distortions

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, meets with outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Saudi Press Agency, via AP)
Lebanon will never be the same: Saudi official
Hariri's resignation speech: in full
Aoun tells expats to spend summers in Lebanon
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Lebanon will never be the same: Saudi official
Hariri's resignation speech: in full
Aoun tells expats to spend summers in Lebanon
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE