Infantile leadership

One worrying example that shoots down the possibility of a future settlement of sorts on the current state of affairs is the fact that Gebran Bassil and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, leaders of the FPM and Hezbollah, have asserted in very plain words that their future steps will be based on cohesion and cooperation as allies.



In such a tense and dangerous atmosphere Hezbollah and its allies should rise above such petty considerations to a level befitting the gravity of the situation instead of injecting predictions of dire times in their propaganda machine because Hariri has purportedly worn the same tie for five days.

