Detente alive and well

Then in China came the piece de resistance – a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People that featured an honor guard of hundreds, followed later by a state dinner in his honor, complete with standing ovation.



Trump has in the past trashed China. Now, he's full of praise, even sidestepping the question of a trade deficit in the hundreds of billions of dollars, the solution to which has evaded past presidents.



The lesson in all of this is that the policy of detente is alive and well, and is embedded in relations among superpowers.

...