Unity is the best defense

As dark clouds gather all around Lebanon, a lack of clarity seems to be the order of the day.



Over the years the Lebanese have learned that in the face of such a crisis, the only shield in their armory is national unity, and already they have wisely chosen to use that very defense to maintain calm and stability as they wait for the situation to coalesce into a more vivid picture.



It is a blessing and to their credit that in the midst of such opaque circumstances all Lebanese parties have chosen to set aside their differences and pool all their capacities into efforts to navigate this dark tunnel that the country is passing through.

...