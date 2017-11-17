The real debate

After almost two weeks of rising tensions and vagueness surrounding Prime Minister Saad Hariri's sojourn in Saudi Arabia, concerted efforts and contacts at the highest levels have brought the saga toward a close, at least for the time being.



It is in this context that Hariri announced his resignation.



Hopefully, a new era of measured tones and serious discussions will dawn, enabling all parties to reach a solution in which the principle of dissociation has true meaning as a living policy.

...