Strife in the making

While the Kurds in Turkey and Iran may have seen their efforts and dreams repeatedly crushed, that has not stopped them supporting their Syrian and Iraqi counterparts, who have a history of rebellion against the regimes in their countries.



Not even napalm and toxic bombs could extinguish the Iraqi Kurds' flame of independence, and after the 2003 U.S. invasion their dreams were nurtured with American help, as the Iraqi army and state disintegrated.



To the west we see something similar, with the Syrian Kurds using both the revolution and U.S. support to carve out an autonomous region called "Rojava" in northern Syria, much to Turkey's dismay.

...