Church collusion

It is well-known that several churches in Palestine, and Jerusalem in particular, hold vast properties that the Israelis have their eyes on for settlement expansion to extinguish the Palestinian character of the city. Now, there is Palestinian Christian uproar over the alleged sale of church land to Israelis.



Land owned by a church or mosque in Palestine is the property of Palestinians, and religious custodians have no right to relinquish a single meter, otherwise they are in collusion with the Israelis in the Zionist quest to push Arabs out.

