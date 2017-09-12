Cooperation is the answer

America Monday marked the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.



However, as the facts show, and notwithstanding the tragic events ignited by homegrown terrorism in America and Europe, our region has undoubtedly suffered the most damage.



The positive development today is that the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world appear to have begun to understand that only real understanding and cooperation at every level, and a united international front fighting terrorism together, can rid communities and societies of this menace.

...