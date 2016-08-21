NBA stars bring curtain down on Rio

The United States' NBA superstars bring the curtain down on the 2016 Rio Olympics Sunday as the last 12 gold medals are decided.



Only Serbia stand in the way of the U.S. defending champions and a sixth Olympic gold in seven tries.



The Americans take a 24-game Olympic win streak, and an overall decade-long run of 75 consecutive triumphs, into the final seeking a third gold medal in a row.



U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski guides the team for the final time before being replaced by NBA San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.



Serbia coach Sasha Djordevic, who lost to the USA's second NBA Olympic squad in the 1996 final as a member of Yugoslavia, wants his team proud but not satisfied.

...