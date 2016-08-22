U.S. NBA stars rip Serbia for third gold

Completing a third consecutive unbeaten run to Olympic gold, the United States captured a sixth Games title with NBA talent in seven tries by routing Serbia 96-66 in Sunday's final.



Kevin Durant scored 30 points while DeMarcus Cousins added another 13 points and 15 rebounds as the U.S. squad cruised to a 15th overall men's basketball gold medal, every U.S. player scoring in the romp, in what was the Rio Games' last title decider.



The Americans stretched their Olympic win streak to 25 games and overall decade-long winning run to 76 games in the farewell game for coach Mike Krzyzewski.



For the game, Durant shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

