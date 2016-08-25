Blatter appears at CAS for appeal against ban

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter appeared before sport's highest tribunal, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), Thursday to appeal against his six-year ban from soccer.



The 80-year-old, who headed soccer's global governing body for 17 years until he resigned in June last year, was banned from all soccer-related activity last December along with the then European soccer boss, Michel Platini.



The bans were imposed for ethics violations related to a payment of two million Swiss francs that FIFA made to Platini with Blatter's approval in 2011 for work done a decade earlier.



Platini has already taken his case to CAS, who rejected his appeal but reduced his ban to four years.

