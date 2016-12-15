Curry outguns Davis while Cavaliers maul Grizzlies

Stephen Curry scored 30 points to win his duel with Anthony Davis as the Golden State Warriors dug deep to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Cleveland Cavaliers demolished the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday.



Reigning NBA MVP Curry's haul in a 113-109 victory included five 3-pointers as well as four rebounds and seven assists to boost the Warriors to 22-4 for the season.



Davis also pulled down eight rebounds and produced three assists but ultimately the Warriors had too much firepower for the home team.



However, the 24-year-old point guard's absence was barely felt as Cleveland romped home, thanks to Love and LeBron James, who chipped in with 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds.



Zach Randolph led the scoring for the Grizzlies with 18 points and five rebounds as the visitors rested All-Star center Marc Gasol.

