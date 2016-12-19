Rested Cavaliers down Lakers, Warriors crush Blazers

A little rest did a world of good for the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who showed spring in their step in a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday.



LeBron James scored 26 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving had 21 points and matched his career high with 12 assists and Kevin Love scored 27 points and pulled down 17 rebounds a night after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue rested the star trio.



The Cavs had edged ahead 62-59 at halftime and didn't trail after the interval, although the Lakers cut the gap to 108-105 late in the fourth quarter after two 3-pointers from Nick Young.



Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 34 points in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped to an early lead.



The 45-point margin of victory was the Warriors' biggest of the season, surpassing their 149-106 drubbing of the Lakers on Nov. 23 .

...